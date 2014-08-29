13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
August 29, 2014
1. Heidi Klum In Separates
Heidi Klum showed off her incredible figure in a fitted mini skirt and short-sleeved jumper with matching pumps in New York.
-
August 29, 2014
2. Taylor Swift In A Black Jumpsuit
Taylor Swift vamped up her usual colourful wardrobe with a chic and classic black bandeau jumpsuit - with her trademark red lip and strappy heels.
-
August 29, 2014
3. Lily Collins In White
Lily Collins worked the white trend at the Chiltern Firehouse in a jacket, top and mint skirt, with a statement red lip.
-
August 29, 2014
4. Rita Ora In A Sheer Maxi Skirt
Rita Ora showed off her pins in a sheer tulle maxi skirt and rollneck short sleeve top at the Michalsky Style Nite event at Berlin Fashion Week.
-
August 29, 2014
5. Ashley Olsen In Colourful Casuals
Ashley Olsen looked uncharacteristically colourful and casual in this sporty jacket and legging getup, and we like it.
