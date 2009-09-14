WHAT SHE WORE

Taylor Swift wore a scene-stealing gown by Kaufman Franco Resort which cascaded down past her ankles into a shimmering train on the red carpet. The nude maxidress glittered with silver sequins and undoubtedly made Taylor the best-dressed of the evening.

WHERE

Taylor was at the MTV Video Music Awards where she picked up the award for Best Female Video.



WHY WE LOVE IT

Not only did Taylor look goddess-like in her nude sequin gown which she wore with coordinating scarlet lips and nails, she managed to remain calm even when Kanye West ran onto stage and grabbed the mic off her. Now there's a real star!