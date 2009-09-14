13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
September 14, 2009
1. LOTD 140909 Taylor Swift
WHAT SHE WORE
Taylor Swift wore a scene-stealing gown by Kaufman Franco Resort which cascaded down past her ankles into a shimmering train on the red carpet. The nude maxidress glittered with silver sequins and undoubtedly made Taylor the best-dressed of the evening.
WHERE
Taylor was at the MTV Video Music Awards where she picked up the award for Best Female Video.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Not only did Taylor look goddess-like in her nude sequin gown which she wore with coordinating scarlet lips and nails, she managed to remain calm even when Kanye West ran onto stage and grabbed the mic off her. Now there's a real star!
September 14, 2009
2. Mischa Barton LOTD 140909
WHAT SHE WORE
Mischa Barton held her own in a shocking pink maxidress which she teamed with a chunky silver cuff.
WHERE
The season premiere of Mischa's new TV show, The Beautiful Life, which is about a group of models making their way in the fashion industry in Manhattan.
September 14, 2009
3. LOTD 140909 Katy Perry
WHAT SHE WORE
Katy Perry showed off her tanned and super-toned bod (wow!) in a silver lame bodice covered in stars by The Blonds.
WHERE
Katy was at the MTV Video Awards in New York.
September 14, 2009
4. LOTD 140909 Whitney Port
WHAT SHE WORE
Whitney Port went for an edgy catwalk look in Christopher Kane's strapless dress with sheer panels.
WHERE
The City star was at the MTV Video Awards.
September 14, 2009
5. LOTD 140909 Kate Moss
WHAT SHE WORE
Kate Moss made the most of the last few days of warm weather donning a pair of tan short shorts with strappy sandals. She topped it off with a black top and tailored Chanel jacket.
WHERE
Heading to a friend's birthday party in Notting Hill.
