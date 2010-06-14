13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
June 14, 2010
1. LOTD 140610 Scarlett Johansson
We can't gush enough about Scarlett Johansson at the 64th Tony Awards in forest-green all-over sequined Elie Saab autumn/winter 2010. It was simply perfect paired with a sleek piled-high updo and that flawless complexion. Divine.
-
June 14, 2010
2. LOTD 140610 Naomi Watts
Wow! Naomi Watts blew us away at the 2010 Tony Awards in a nude gown from RM by Roland Mouret, which she accessorised with a black belt and snakeskin-effect clutch. Simply stunning.
-
June 14, 2010
3. LOTD 140610 Lea Michele
Glee star Lea Michele threatened to steal the limelight at the 2010 Tony Awards in a beautiful canary-yellow dress by Zac Posen, teamed with contrasting red lips. She definitely stole the show on-stage when she gave a fab performance of Don't Rain On My Parade. We salute you, Lea!
-
June 14, 2010
4. LOTD 140610 Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett was a sharp-shouldered goddess in her shimmering silver Armani Privé spring/summer 2010 couture suit at the 2010 Tony Awards. She's flawless nearly every time she steps foot on the red, and this look is no exception - love the Van Cleef & Arpels necklace.
-
June 14, 2010
5. LOTD 140610 Kristen Stewart
At a press conference for Twilight: Eclipse, Kristen Stewart flashed those milky pins in a super-pretty printed dress with a sheer lace neckline. Cute.
