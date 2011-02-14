We totally knew this block-colour Lanvin gown with thigh-high split would make its way down the red carpet at some point during the awards season and we're so glad it was rising starlet Emma Stone who worked this bold, fresh look for the BAFTAs. It was especially spectacular against her platinum blonde bob, which she had dyed for her role in the new Spider-Man movie. She complete the look with hoop earrings by Lana Jewelry.

SEE ALL THE PHOTOS FROM THE BAFTA RED CARPET