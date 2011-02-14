13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
February 14, 2011
1. LOTD 140211
Thandie Newton totally rocked our world in this cerise printed gown by Monique Lhuillier. The actress kept all adornment to a minimum to focus the attention firmly on that spectacular gown at the 2011 BAFTAs.
-
February 14, 2011
2. LOTD 140211
The Harry Potter star showed her romantic side on the BAFTA red carpet in this gorgeous one-shoulder ruffled gown by Valentino. With her cute pixie cut, Emma looks totally nymph-like and ethereal.
-
February 14, 2011
3. LOTD 140211
We totally knew this block-colour Lanvin gown with thigh-high split would make its way down the red carpet at some point during the awards season and we're so glad it was rising starlet Emma Stone who worked this bold, fresh look for the BAFTAs. It was especially spectacular against her platinum blonde bob, which she had dyed for her role in the new Spider-Man movie. She complete the look with hoop earrings by Lana Jewelry.
-
February 14, 2011
4. LOTD 140211
We're used to seeing Rosamund Pike look gorgeous but she's never looked this bold and, frankly, fabulous! The actress looked every inch the Bond Girl in this patterned maxi-dress with halter-neck by Alexander McQueen. Drop dead gorge.
-
February 14, 2011
5. LOTD 140211
Jessica Alba brought some mega-watt Hollywood glamour to the BAFTA red carpet in a peacock blue strapless gown by Atelier Versace. We've said it once and we'll say it again - we love all the bold colour on the red carpet this year!
February 14, 20111 of 5
LOTD 140211
Thandie Newton totally rocked our world in this cerise printed gown by Monique Lhuillier. The actress kept all adornment to a minimum to focus the attention firmly on that spectacular gown at the 2011 BAFTAs.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018