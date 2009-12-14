13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
December 14, 2009
1. LOTD 141209 Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham’s been working a number of different coats in the last week, but this funky fitted trench has to be the best. Posh slicked her hair down – and the collar up – for a trendy look as she headed out shopping in Paris.
December 14, 2009
2. LOTD 141209 Cheryl Cole
This might be one of our favourite Cheryl Cole looks ever! The X Factor judge was simply stunning in this strapless cream fishtail gown with dramatic black droplet beading.
December 14, 2009
3. LOTD 141209 Amber Le Bon
Amber le Bon was one of our best dressed at Elton John’s Winter Ball. The model looked gorgeous in a Roland Mouret dress, which was custom-made especially for the star-studded bash.
December 14, 2009
4. LOTD 141209 Salma Hayek
With her flawless blunt-cut bob and stunning turquoise column dress, Salma Hayek literally lit up the red carpet at the A Heart for Children charity gala in Berlin.
December 14, 2009
5. LOTD 141209 Lily Allen
Lily Allen was party-perfect at Elton John’s Character and Cocktails party at Grosvenor House last night. The singer wowed in an embellished black dress with a plunging neckline, which she teamed with smouldering, sparkly make-up and textured funky hair.
