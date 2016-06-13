13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
June 13, 2016
1. Saoirse Ronan Is Our Summer Style Inspo In Stella
Saoirse is our new style icon after awards season and now her nude dress at The Tony Awards.
-
June 13, 2016
2. Claire Danes Goes For Slinky PM Wear In Narciso Rodriguez
Claire Danes looked MEGA hot in Narciso Rodriguez at the Tony Awards.
-
June 13, 2016
3. Allison Williams Makes The Jumpsuit Cool In Custom DKNY
Allison Williams looked sleek in a white suit-style DKNY jumpsuit at the Tony Awards.
-
June 13, 2016
4. Lupita Nyong'o Looks Amazing In Uber-Floral Jason Wu
Lupita looked mega beaut in an off-the-shoulder floral Jason Wu dress at the Tony Awards.
-
June 13, 2016
5. Cate Blanchett Does Edgy Colour Block Louis Vuitton
Cate Blanchett mixed up her usual red carpet wear with a fun monochrome Louis Vuitton dress, Repossi jewellery and a smokey eye.
