13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
September 13, 2010
1. LOTD 130910
Lady in red Blake Lively proved she never puts a Loubou-heeled foot wrong in fashion when she hit the premiere of her new movie The Town in a jaw-dropping sequined Chanel dress. The gorgeous actress colour-coordinated her dress with a slick of red lippy, a statement ruby-red jeweled ring – and of course those killer pin Louboutin heels.
-
September 13, 2010
2. LOTD 130910
Looking ultra elegant in shimmering black, fashion powerhouse Victoria Beckham showed off a dress from her own Victoria Beckham Collection at the Bergdorf Goodman party in New York. Teaming the look with smoky eyes and the must-have Brian Atwood pumps, Mrs Beckham is certainly flying the fashion flag high for us Brits at NYFW!
-
September 13, 2010
3. LOTD 130910
Rachel Bilson brought a little slice of laidback LA chic to New York as she hit the FIT Couture Council’s Annual Luncheon honoring Karl Lagerfeld. Wearing a pair of extra short leather shorts, a floaty floral chiffon blouse and super cool shoe-boot peeptoes, Rachel was THE perfect lunch date.
-
September 13, 2010
4. LOTD 130910
Jessica Alba can do no wrong in the style stakes and this shimmering gold, plunge-neck Ralph Lauren dress is no exception! Turning heads at the Ralph Lauren SoHo store party, the stunning actress gave her dress a modern edge with a pair of Nicholas Kirkwood heels.
-
September 13, 2010
5. LOTD 130910
Always daring with her dresses, Gwen Stefani went for a super cute ra-ra skirted prom dress in a yellow and red African-style print at Sephora’s Fashion Night Out in New York.
September 13, 20101 of 5
LOTD 130910
Lady in red Blake Lively proved she never puts a Loubou-heeled foot wrong in fashion when she hit the premiere of her new movie The Town in a jaw-dropping sequined Chanel dress. The gorgeous actress colour-coordinated her dress with a slick of red lippy, a statement ruby-red jeweled ring – and of course those killer pin Louboutin heels.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018