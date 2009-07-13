13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
July 13, 2009
1. LOTD 130709 Megan Fox
Megan Fox proved she's not just a one trick check-out-how-sexy-I-am-in-this-slinky-dress pony in this skillfully dressed down look. The Transformers hottie stepped out of Ken Paves' hair salon (he who famously styles the hair of everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Eva Longoria Parker) in an ultra casual look. The ripped distressed skinny jeans are totally on trend, and she teamed them with the surprising choice of a loose grey T-shirt. Aviators and a trilby top off the look.
-
July 13, 2009
2. LOTD 130709 Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba got her smart-casual look spot on in this skinny jeans, stiletto heel and long vest combo with a cute Chanel bag slung over her shoulder. Good job too, the actress was out dining with stylist extraordinaire, Rachel Zoe.
-
July 13, 2009
3. LOTD 130709 Tamsin Egerton
Tamsin Egerton glimmered in this silver shift dress at a Dolce & Gabbana party in London. Teamed with relaxed up 'do, skinny-strapped sandals and a great tan, this is a sweet summer party look.
-
July 13, 2009
4. LOTD 130709 Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon was sweet in her Phillip Lim skirt with navy vest top top, outsized Marni bag and those all essential gladiator sandals.
-
July 13, 2009
5. LOTD 130709 Christina Ricci
Christina Ricci chose this delicate blue colour to compliment her pale colouring at the Outfest Gala in Los Angeles. Teamed with black clutch and peep toes, it's a classic look.
July 13, 20091 of 5
LOTD 130709 Megan Fox
Megan Fox proved she's not just a one trick check-out-how-sexy-I-am-in-this-slinky-dress pony in this skillfully dressed down look. The Transformers hottie stepped out of Ken Paves' hair salon (he who famously styles the hair of everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Eva Longoria Parker) in an ultra casual look. The ripped distressed skinny jeans are totally on trend, and she teamed them with the surprising choice of a loose grey T-shirt. Aviators and a trilby top off the look.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018