Megan Fox proved she's not just a one trick check-out-how-sexy-I-am-in-this-slinky-dress pony in this skillfully dressed down look. The Transformers hottie stepped out of Ken Paves' hair salon (he who famously styles the hair of everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Eva Longoria Parker) in an ultra casual look. The ripped distressed skinny jeans are totally on trend, and she teamed them with the surprising choice of a loose grey T-shirt. Aviators and a trilby top off the look.