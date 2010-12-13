13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
December 13, 2010
Dannii Minogue was a winner in the X Factor final AND in the style stakes last night in her shimmering silver Jenny Packham dress. The judge, whose contestant Matt Cardle was crowned the winner of this year’s X Factor, added a pair of silver chandelier earrings by Annoushka and a slick of crimson lipstick to complete the dramatic look.
December 13, 2010
Cheryl Cole was in the festive spirit on the X Factor final in her iridescent red J Mendel gown. But more than the fishtail gown, we’re seriously loving her chunky earrings, which were on display thanks to Cheryl’s Sixties up-sweep. We heart.
December 13, 2010
Carey Mulligan was spectacular in a floor-length Erdem gown and a bouffant beehive at the King’s Speech gala in Dubai. We love the fact that she’s eschewed all jewellery save a cocktail ring and kept make-up to a minimum to let the dress really do the talking.
December 13, 2010
Rachel Bilson was darling in a grey ruffled frock with sheer bodice at the Spike TV Video Game Awards in LA. The pint-sized actress opted for a pair of leg-lengthening nude platform courts for a little extra lift.
December 13, 2010
Being the savvy fashionista that she is, Kate Bosworth modelled spring/summer’s new trouser shape – the wide-legs – in a pretty mint shade. Teamed with a fitted tee and bright pink lipstick, this is outfit is your first look at spring.
