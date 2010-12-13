Dannii Minogue was a winner in the X Factor final AND in the style stakes last night in her shimmering silver Jenny Packham dress. The judge, whose contestant Matt Cardle was crowned the winner of this year’s X Factor, added a pair of silver chandelier earrings by Annoushka and a slick of crimson lipstick to complete the dramatic look.

SHOP BY PARTY SHADE: FIND A SILVER DRESS LIKE DANNII'S!