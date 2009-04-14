13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
April 14, 2009
1. Nicole Richie LOTD 13/04/09The second-time mum is hippie chic this Easter in a printed maxi-dress, strappy gladiator sandals and one of her many Balenciaga Lariat bags.
April 14, 2009
2. Astrid Munoz LOTD 13/04/09Model Astrid Munoz is ready for spring in a juicy orange belted frock and leg-lengthening courts.
April 14, 2009
3. Talulah Riley LOTD 13/04/09Talulah Riley was ravishing at the The Boat That Rocked film premiere in Berlin in a plunging jewelled frock by Alberta Ferretti.
April 14, 2009
4. Coleen Rooney LOTD 13/04/09Mum-to-be Coleen Rooney got all dressed up for the Grand National in a cyclamen-coloured shift spruced up with some chic black accessories.
April 14, 2009
5. Kelly Brook LOTD 13/04/09Kelly Brook mixes high-low fashion to perfection, teaming her floral print dress with flip-flops and a Chanel handbag while out and about in LA.
