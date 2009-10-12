13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
October 12, 2009
1. LOTD 121009 Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz managed to go full length and fabulous whist still keeping a casual edge at the premiere of Broken Embraces in New York last night. The Spanish star wore a floor-skimming silk gown in an on-trend shade of pewter teamed with an asymmetric zip-up jacket to keep out the cold. Penelope left her long locks loose for her take on Sunday evening red carpet dressing.
October 12, 2009
2. LOTD 121009 Eva Longoria Parker
Eva Longoria Parker twinkled at the Broken Embraces film premiere in LA in a black pencil skirt and sequin halterneck top.
October 12, 2009
3. LOTD 121009 Hayden Panettiere
Hayden Panettiere went for a lilac-coloured draped dress at the Hollywood Style Awards last night. The Heroes starlet teamed her minidress with silver platform shoes, clutch and twinkling jewellery.
October 12, 2009
4. LOTD 121009 Lily Allen
Lily Allen's turn at Paris Fashion Week and new status as the face of Chanel is doing her wardrobe no harm at all... She was spotted leaving the Groucho Club in Soho wearing a belted tuxedo dress teamed with a statement necklace and Chantal Thomas's to-die-for suspender tights.
October 12, 2009
5. LOTD 121009 Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez kept it short and sweet with an 80s vibe in this little black dress with outsized ruffles on the shoulders. She teamed her LBD with black accessories, pearl earrings and bracelet and a slick of sophisticated red lipstick.
LOTD 121009 Penelope Cruz
