13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
July 12, 2010
1. LOTD 120710 Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker glammed up in a wow-factor floral maxidress teamed with a metallic gold belt and purple satin heels while out in New York.
-
July 12, 2010
2. LOTD 120710 Milla Jovovich
Milla Jovovich was super-sophisticated in a gorgeous draped emerald dress and bronze heels at Berlin Fashion Week. We love the elegance of her keep-cool old-style fan, too.
-
July 12, 2010
3. LOTD 120710 Marion Cotillard
At the Paris premiere of Inception, Marion Cotillard was a vision in her lace Christian Dior dress and nude Jimmy Choo heels, topped off with a Chopard ring.
-
July 12, 2010
4. LOTD 120710 Nicole Scherzinger
Nicole Scherzinger went for a colour explosion in a colour block sizzling orange and purple pencil dress by Karen Millen at The X Factor auditions in Manchester.
-
July 12, 2010
5. LOTD 120710 Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo has been sporting a host of gorgeous outfits at Berlin Fashion Week, but we love the look she chose for Markus Lupfer's presentation the most. Gorgeous navy fringed skirt and billowing blouse, topped off with hot tan bag. Cool.
July 12, 20101 of 5
LOTD 120710 Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker glammed up in a wow-factor floral maxidress teamed with a metallic gold belt and purple satin heels while out in New York.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018