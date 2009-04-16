13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
April 16, 2009
1. Kate Winslet LOTD 12/01/09Double winner Kate Winslet did us proud at the Golden Globes in a chic black YSL gown. OK, it may not have been the most show-stopping choice of the evening, but it's a supremely elegant look for the actress, who swept both the Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress gongs (for Revolutionary Road and The Reader, respectively), and there's no doubt it was her night.
2. Drew Barrymore LOTD 12/01/09We admit Drew's bouffant, Sixties-style hairstyle was a bit OTT, but her gorgeous grey gown by John Galliano for Dior was simply stunning. With its mermaid silhouette, dirndl hem and delicate arm strap, this chiffon gown is the stuff dreams are made of.
3. Maggie Gyllenhal LOTD 12/01/09
There aren't many people who could pull off a floor-length leopard print turquoise gown, but Maggie did it with panache at this year's Golden Globes. The [ITALIC "Dark Knight"] actress broke up the one-shouldered Lanvin dress with a simple black belt, which cinched in her waist.
4. America Ferrera LOTD 12/01/09America Ferrera was one of the few stars to go short on the Golden Globes red carpet and it really paid off as she stood out from the sea of gowns in her knee-length oyster coloured Oscar de la Renta number. From the voluminous skirt to the soft pleating and one-shouldered neckline, the dress played to all of America's best assets.
5. Olivia Wilde LOTD 12/01/09The House star was the belle of the ball in this frothy lilac number by her favourite designer, Reem Acra. It was refreshing to see so many stars staying away from black at this year's Golden Globes and we think Olivia's choice was one of the prettiest of the night.
April 16, 2009
