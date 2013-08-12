13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
August 12, 2013
1. Rachel McAdams in Saint Laurent dress at About Time premiere in Germany
Continuing her run of seriously glam looks on the promo tour for her new movie, About Time, Rachel McAdams was back working another mesmerising red carpet look for the film's premiere in Munich. Playing peek-a-boo in a sizzling Saint Laurent dress, Rachel looked utterly amazing in her cutout frock. A chic bouffant updo, sky-high Mary Jane heels and smokey eyes were the perfect finishing touches.
August 12, 2013
2. Hailee Steinfeld Teen Choice Awards 2013
Proving her style versatility once again, Hailee Steinfeld had us lusting over her House of Holland statement dress at the Teen Choice Awards 2013. Doing grown-up glamour with a girlie twist, Hailee worked her oh-so cool tangerine and navy star print dress with matching Oscar Tiye heels and an Amanda Pearl clutch bag. Long, way locks swept over one shoulder and smouldering eye-make up kept her look totally age-appropriate.
August 12, 2013
3. Kate Moss with Goyard bag in Spain
Showing off her gorgeous holiday wardrobe in Spain, Kate Moss perfected the art of effortless beach style as she enjoyed a break with rocker husband Jaime Hince and her family. Dressed in short striped shorts, a pink shirt and thong sandals, the British model embodied beachside cool. Signature shades, loose tresses and a Goyard beach bag completed her look.
August 12, 2013
4. Lily Collins in Fausto Puglisi skirt at the Teen Choice Awards 2013
Back on sizzling fashion form for the Teen Choice Awards 2013, Lily Collins threw another style curveball with her latest outfit choice. Centering her look around a dramatic dipped hem skirt by Fausto Puglisi, the actress kept everything else low-key with a simple Houghton shirt and Brian Atwood strappy heels. Her hair was equally as amazing as she styled her long brunette locks into a bouffant faux bob. LOVE!
August 12, 2013
5. Selena Gomez in Cushnie et Ochs dress at the Teen Choice Awards 2013
Selena Gomez sexed things up a notch with her appearance at the Teen Choice Awards 2013 in a double slit Cushnie et Ochs dress. Proving her style prowess, the 21-year old singer stole the show in her revealing gown, teamed with Nicholas Kirkwood lace shoes and Neil Lane jewellery. A super-sleek hairstyle, feline eyes and glossy lips added maximum impact.
