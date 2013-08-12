Proving her style versatility once again, Hailee Steinfeld had us lusting over her House of Holland statement dress at the Teen Choice Awards 2013. Doing grown-up glamour with a girlie twist, Hailee worked her oh-so cool tangerine and navy star print dress with matching Oscar Tiye heels and an Amanda Pearl clutch bag. Long, way locks swept over one shoulder and smouldering eye-make up kept her look totally age-appropriate.