13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
April 12, 2010
1. LOTD 120410 Nicole Richie
Nicole Richie launched her Winter Kate Collection in Chicago wearing a wispy, floral print maxidress from her fashion line. She teamed the gown with a topknot hairstyle and smoky eyes for a glamorous take on the maxi trend.
-
April 12, 2010
2. LOTD 120410 Kylie Minogue
Kylie Minogue went for the short trouser look in a pair of blush-coloured harem pants out and about in London. Teamed with an on-trend satchel bag and chunky Prada platforms this was a cool, casual look.
-
April 12, 2010
3. LOTD 120410 Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale showed off her California tan in a halterneck drape dress at a party in Las Vegas. Teamed with curled, tousled locks, twinkling cocktail ring and platform peep-toes, Kate's outfit was pure party girl.
-
April 12, 2010
4. LOTD 120410 Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet kept things classic in a black, cap-sleeved shift dress in New York. Teamed with two-tone Chanel ballet pumps and Roger Vivier's squishy Mini Maxi day bag in taupe leather, Kate was the picture of ladylike urban chic.
-
April 12, 2010
5. LOTD 120410 Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani went for a top-to-toe black look in this season's hottest legwear, a pair of teeny black shorts teamed with loose fit top. An outsized clutch and tie-bow heels completed her edgy evening outfit.
April 12, 20101 of 5
LOTD 120410 Nicole Richie
Nicole Richie launched her Winter Kate Collection in Chicago wearing a wispy, floral print maxidress from her fashion line. She teamed the gown with a topknot hairstyle and smoky eyes for a glamorous take on the maxi trend.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018