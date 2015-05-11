13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
May 11, 2015
1. Jessica Alba Looks Pretty In Pastels
Jessica Alba looked pretty in spring pastels, out and about in New York. We particularly rate the pale pink boots and sunglasses. Summer wardrobe makeover, here we come.
May 11, 2015
2. Blake Lively Shows Off Her Own Collection
Blake Lively worked oversized spring florals in a dress from her new collection, the Floressa, which is available on Preserve, the actress' lifestyle website for $445. She gave the look an edge with a pair of fabulous tie-up heels.
May 11, 2015
3. Beyonce Shows Off Her Waist In A Crop Top
Beyonce showed off her figure, out and about in New York, in a sports luxe pencil skirt and chic Alexander Wang crop top. The red and black colourway complemented the star's new blonde locks and glowing complexion.
May 11, 2015
4. Bella Thorne Amps Up The Glamour In A Jumpsuit
Usually one for laidback casual looks, Bella Thorne looked fabulous at the Pitch Perfect 2 premiere in a plunging, sparkly Naeem Khan jumpsuit with her hair in voluminous waves.
May 11, 2015
5. Vanessa Hudgens Shows Shoes Can Make A Look
Vanessa Hudgens proved the old adage that shoes can make (or break) an outfit in a pair of chic grey tie up Jeffrey Campbell + Free People Hierro heels. We checked, wanting a pair ourselves and assuming they were seriously pricey, and they're a bearable £148. See you at the checkout?
