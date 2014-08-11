13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
August 11, 2014
1. Mollie King In Dungarees
Mollie King donned a pair of chic white dungarees over a grey vest top with grey pumps for a radio show appearance in London. The singer joked about her outfit on Instagram, posting a picture saying: 'Anyone need a wall painting?'
-
August 11, 2014
2. Selena Gomez In A Summer Dress
Selena Gomez looked pretty in print in a midi summer dress and heels out and about in LA.
-
August 11, 2014
3. Cate Blanchett In A Boiler Suit
Cate Blanchett mixed up her casual wardrobe with an on-trend boiler suit, with pointed pumps which are also a big new season trend, on a trip in New York.
-
August 11, 2014
4. Jourdan Dunn In Stella McCartney
Jourdan Dunn showed off her incredibly long legs in a red Stella McCartney mini dress on a birthday outing in London.
-
August 11, 2014
5. Kate Mara In Checks
Kate Mara worked this season's naval-grazing crop top with ripped jeans in New York.
