13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
October 11, 2010
1. LOTD 111010
Making a welcome return to the limelight, Twilight star Kristen Stewart had smart/casual down to a T for her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. Wearing skinny black Juicy Couture trousers and blazer jacket from the label's BIRD range, Kristen kept her trademark edgy look with a slouchy printed tee from Make Believe, taking the toughness off with a pair of Louboutin heels. We can't wait to see more of Kristen!
October 11, 2010
2. LOTD 111010
Wowing on the red carpet at the Dinard British Film Festival in France, Sienna Miller's been treating us to an array of stunning looks. Over the weekend, Sienna styled it up in stripes in a lurex Isabel Marant dress with pointy shoulder detailing and of course those black patent Louboutin heels she's been spotted in of late. She swept her hair into a loose up-do letting her side fringe soften the look.
October 11, 2010
3. LOTD 111010
Celebs have been loving their lace lately and Dannii Minogue showed us how to nail the trend in this absolutely gorgeous white lace, sharp shouldered J'Aton Couture dress. Setting a high style precedence for the shows to come, Dannii wore her stunning lace confection on the Saturday X Factor show. And never one to be scared of mixing it up a little, Dannii's pop of red lippy teamed with a bouncy curled up-do was sheer heaven!
October 11, 2010
4. LOTD 111010
The X Factor style wars begin for another year running! Putting up a super stylish fight, Cheryl Cole looked stunning on the Sunday night show wearing an exquisite grey lace Zuhair Murad Fall 2010 minidress with draped lace overlay. Keeping a muted palette, gentle purple Louboutin shoes added a subtle shade to the look.
October 11, 2010
5. LOTD 111010
Letting her natural beauty shine through, Freida Pinto looked picture perfect as she posed for snaps at the Mentoring Lunch at the Hamptons International Film Festival in New York. Going garden party chic in a gorgeous floral detailed Stella McCartney dress, Freida kept her look simple by teaming the dress with tan Ferragamo shoes. Her long locks were long, straight and centre-parted, while make-up was pared-down perfection.
LOTD 111010
