Wowing on the red carpet at the Dinard British Film Festival in France, Sienna Miller's been treating us to an array of stunning looks. Over the weekend, Sienna styled it up in stripes in a lurex Isabel Marant dress with pointy shoulder detailing and of course those black patent Louboutin heels she's been spotted in of late. She swept her hair into a loose up-do letting her side fringe soften the look.