13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
May 13, 2009
1. victoria beckham, lotd, 11/05/09
Victoria Beckham channelled the Sixties as she reunited with her husband David in Milan. Posh arrived at Malpensa airport looking flawless in a black micro-minidress and go-go boots and toting her black Birkin bag. And is that a new hairstyle we spy? It looks as though Victoria's had some extensions put in. Watch this space for more telling photos!
May 13, 2009
2. demi moore LOTD 13/05/09
Demi was simply stunning in a café-au-lait coloured one-shoulder gown by Versace at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Gala Dinner in Washington. The actress was accompanied by her dashing husband Ashton, who sported a floppy black bow-tie, and rubbed shoulders with the likes of Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes, and Barack and Michelle Obama, of course.
May 13, 2009
3. Jessica alba lotd 13/05/09
Just like us, Jessica Alba is keen for summer to start, hence the glorious blue sundress splashed with oversized white blooms. But it seems the weather isn't co-operating entirely, even in LA, which meant that Jess had to cover up with a pale pink cardigan and on-tone scarf.
May 13, 2009
4. sophia bush lotd 11/05/09
The always flawless Sophia Bush attended an intimate dinner for her designer pal Catherine Malandrino in a black and blush frock dripping in gold chains. A classic pair of single-strap black sandals and a pale clutch complete the chic look beautifully.
May 13, 2009
5. beyonce lotd 11/05/09
The singer looked cool and comfy at the airport in Berlin in a pair of baggy white trousers teamed with a slouchy tee and oversized striped cardigan. If she had been wearing flats, this look would have been sloppy but with the addition of towering platforms, it turns into one trendy outfit.
