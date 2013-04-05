Monday 11 March 2013

Having not been at the Oscars or the Globes this year, we were having serious Emma Stone red carpet withdrawal. But for the premiere of animated movie The Croods, the actress hit back with this super cute monochrome Lanvin look - teaming her dress with layered Lanvin heart and flower jewellery. Nude stiletto pumps also from the fashion house completed her look, while a tousled updo and smokey eye added a flirty edge.