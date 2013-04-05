Nicole Richie leads the fashion-pack today, find out which four celebrities join her...
Monday 11 March 2013
April 5, 2013
1. Nicole Richie in Helmet Lang jacket on the Today show in New York
Nicole Richie totally upped her style game during Fashion Week and as she hit the Today Show in New York to promote the new season of Fashion Star, the designer went all-out to wow. Playing with supersized shape contrasted with a skinny silhouette, Nic worked a shaggy Helmut Lang Mongolian-fur jacket topping a white Stella McCartney fringed blouse with black super tight J Brand leather trews. She expertly added a pop of colour with her Fendi tote. We're loving her chic House of Harlow sunnies too.
April 5, 2013
2. Emma Stone in Lanvin dress at The Croods premiere
Having not been at the Oscars or the Globes this year, we were having serious Emma Stone red carpet withdrawal. But for the premiere of animated movie The Croods, the actress hit back with this super cute monochrome Lanvin look - teaming her dress with layered Lanvin heart and flower jewellery. Nude stiletto pumps also from the fashion house completed her look, while a tousled updo and smokey eye added a flirty edge.
April 5, 2013
3. Blake Lively in Marios Schwab dress at The Croods premiere
Making a stylish return to the red carpet, Blake Lively hit the premiere for animated movie The Croods in a cool embellished epaulette trench, topping a burgundy Marios Schwab mini-dress. Freshening up the otherwise autumnal palette, Ms Reynolds added white Bottega Veneta pumps to really show off those enviable pins.
April 5, 2013
4. Jessica Alba in turquoise jeans out in LA
As colourful as ever, Jessica Alba gave us all a lesson in downtime dressing with her laid-back jeans and jumper combo. Working a minty palette, Jess teamed her spearmint hued jeans with a light crochet knit sweater, adding aqua-rimmed sunnies and a creamy nude satchel bag. Check out those cute floral loafers too.
April 5, 2013
5. Sienna Miller in floral trousers out in New York
Hanging out with partner Tom Sturridge, Sienna Miller was the ultimate cool New Yorker in vintage style floral floaty trousers teamed with a slouchy grey knit and beige jacket. Cool orange sunnies and tousled hair added to the low-key vibe of the look.
