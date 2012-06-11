Jessica Chastain champions Brit designer on the red carpet. Who's she wearing? Find out HERE!
Monday 11 June, 2012
June 11, 2012
1. Olivia Palermo in Boutique 9 Doetzen
Wow! Olivia Palermo gave us a shot of colour in this Seventies-style cherry red maxidress, which she wore in Milan at the weekend. It definitely doesn't get brighter - or chicer - than this!
June 11, 2012
2. Jennifer Connelly
No one does minimalism better than Jennifer Connelly. The actress stepped out in New York in a drop-waist dress, complete with flared white skirt, and strappy black sandals to promote her latest film, Virginia. A sleek ponytail was the ideal finish to this urban-cool look.
June 11, 2012
3. Sarah Jessica Parker
SJP showed a little leg in NYC in a button-down maxi-skirt, teaming it with a simple grey tee and strappy summer flats. It's the perfect cool-casual get-up!
June 11, 2012
4. Kate Middleton in Katherine Hooker
Kate Middleton re-worked a cocktail of her favourite fashion pieces for the wedding of Prince William's cousin at the weekend. The Duchess of Cambridge teamed her Katherine Hooker frock coat with a floral Jenny Packham dress she wore on her North American your last year with the statement hat she sported to the Epsom Derby last June and her trusty L.K. Bennett court shoes.
June 11, 2012
5. Jessica Chastain in Marios Schwab
Jessica Chastain championed Brit designer Marios Schwab on the red carpet at the Tony Awards in NYC. The Oscar-nominated actress complemented her peaches and cream complexion and copper locks in this delicate embellished number, finishing the look off with silver peep-toes. Flawless!
