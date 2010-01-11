13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
January 11, 2010
1. LOTD 110110 Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman is edging her way into spring as she donned a sunshine-yellow tulle dress for the New York Times Arts and Leisure Weekend in New York. The dress in question is from Rodarte's collection for Target. Treading gently into the new season Portman teamed her sunny frock with black tights, ankle boots and a belted jacket.
-
January 11, 2010
2. LOTD 110110 Amber Valletta
Wave goodbye to the winter blues! That seems to have been Amber Valetta's motto as she dressed for the film premiere of The Spy Next Door. Wearing Roland Mouret's Ostadar dress from his rainbow collection, the actress wisely opted for nude hued accessories and minimal make-up and let her tangerine dress do the talking.
-
January 11, 2010
3. LOTD 110110 Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow showed off her jet-set chic in this uber-cool travelling outfit as she arrived at LAX. Wearing skinny jeans and a black vest top the actress added a drape-front jacket, long silver pendant and chunky over-the-knee boots for a fashionably laidback look.
-
January 11, 2010
4. LOTD 110110 Katharine McPhee
Katharine McPhee went for a touch of animal magic in her scarlet leopard print top by Dolce & Gabbana. She teamed it with a black pencil skirt and accessorised with gold heels and chunky gold chain and bangles. A coordinating slick of red lipstick and nail polish finished the look.
LOVE LEOPARD PRINT? SHOP AT INSTYLE SHOPPING
-
January 11, 2010
5. LOTD 110109 Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba tied her casual look together with nifty accessories. A pair of bow-topped ballet pumps, a fringed scarf, Ray-Ban Wayfarers and a chunky gold watch kept this look luxe. And we love that braided hairstyle!
January 11, 20101 of 5
LOTD 110110 Natalie Portman
