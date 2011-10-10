Monday 10 October, 2011

Michelle Williams channels Marilyn Monroe in a sweeping gown. PLUS, check out Alexa Chung, Kate Moss, Camilla Belle and Cheryl Cole in today's best dressed!
1. Michelle Williams in Christian Dior
Michelle Williams channelled Marilyn Monroe at the screening of her new film, My Week With Marilyn, at the New York Film Festival. In her plunging chiffon and platinum crop, isn't she every inch the blonde bombshell?
3. Cheryl Cole in Isabel Marant
Our Cheryl sported a zippered jacket in autumn's hottest hue, burgundy, over a navy tee and printed Isabel Marant trews for a flight from London to LAX. The perfect outfit for this time of year.
4. Kate Moss in Lanvin
Kate was looking fine in a grey irridescent shift by Lanvin and pointy courts by Christian Louboutin for a night on the town in London.
5. Camilla Belle in Ralph Lauren Blue Label
Camilla Belle showed off a pretty printed frock in rich earth tones at the Veuve Clicquot Polo in LA. This is exactly how to do florals in autumn.
