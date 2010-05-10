Christina Aguilera is one celebrity who could never be accused of being anything less than perfectly groomed. Even working an off duty casual outfit the star oozed glamour. Taking her style cue from the 50s she wore turned up skinny jeans with a Blondie T-shirt and matched her poppy-red ballet pumps to her lipstick. Loving the curled hairdo!

