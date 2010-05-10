13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
May 10, 2010
1. LOTD 100510 Gemma Arterton
Gemma Arterton went for the princess factor in her romantic Valentino gown at the Prince of Persia premiere in Leicester Square this weekend. This dreamy dress was all layers of nude tulle with a lace and subtly sequinned overlay and Gemma chose a classic beauty look of scarlet lipstick and slicked back hair to finish her glamorous look.
May 10, 2010
2. LOTD 100510 Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham landed in London in suitably sleek style, wearing a chic little black dress with cropped cardigan. The devil was in the detail of this outfit... Outsized Hermes bag, faded Victoria Beckham sunglasses and nude platforms made for a supremely elegant look.
May 10, 2010
3. LOTD 100510 Cat Deeley
Cat Deeley was all about the maxi dress as she attended a Pucci party in a dress by the fashion house. Her fabulous printed maxi featured a daring neckline featuring a keyhole detail. Deeley teamed her perfect summer gown with waved locks and gold jewellery.
May 10, 2010
4. LOTD 100510 Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera is one celebrity who could never be accused of being anything less than perfectly groomed. Even working an off duty casual outfit the star oozed glamour. Taking her style cue from the 50s she wore turned up skinny jeans with a Blondie T-shirt and matched her poppy-red ballet pumps to her lipstick. Loving the curled hairdo!
May 10, 2010
5. LOTD 100510 Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba gave a tough look of cut off denim shorts and aubergine Dr Martens a girly edge with a ditsy floral print top and grey bucket bag.
