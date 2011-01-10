13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
January 10, 2011
1. LOTD 100111
The mum-to-be swathed her growing bump in a demure Sixties-style chiffon shirt dress with embellished collar and cuffs at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. The Black Swan beauty picked up the Achievement Actress Award - the first of what we hope are many awards this season.
January 10, 2011
2. LOTD 100111
Carey Mulligan continued her love affair with Prada at the Palm Springs Film Festival in a deep plum cocktail dress that was cinched at the waist. We love the texture of her frock and her grown-out crop, too!
January 10, 2011
3. LOTD 100111
InStyle cover girl, Amy Adams, was spectacular in a teal off-the-shoulder dress at the Palm Springs Film Festival. Check out her Barbarella hairdo!
January 10, 2011
4. LOTD 100111
The Golden Globe-nominated actress was sleek yet cute as could be in a sheer black minidress with pear buttons, opaque tights and Louboutin courts.
January 10, 2011
5. LOTD 100111
Style maven Chloe Sevigny keopt things classic at the Blood from a Stone film premiere - save for two cheeky cut-outs at the shoulders of her dress. Brownie points for the oversized Chanel chain strap bag.
January 10, 20111 of 5
LOTD 100111
