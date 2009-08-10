13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
August 10, 2009
1. LOTD 100809 Vanessa Hudgens
The Teen Choice Awards saw a host of Hollywood's hottest rising stars hit the red carpet, including InStyle cover girl Vanessa Hudgens. Sporting an adorable navy babydoll dress by John Galliano for Christian Dior with a rope belt and matching classic shoes, Vanessa celebrated the win for High School Musical 3's Best Movie Music/Dance gong. She may not have picked up a solo gong but the starlet's sophisticated but playful style certainly gets our vote.
SEE all the photos from the Teen Choice Awards!
READ about the winners at the Teen Choice Awards
-
August 10, 2009
2. LOTD 100809 Leighton Meester
Everyone's favourite Gossip Girl, Leighton Meester, was working the nautical look at the Teen Choice Awards in a striped corseted dress by Louis Vuitton with towering red patent platform shoes by Brian Atwood. The actress scooped the gong for Best TV Actress in a drama, pipping her co-stars Blake Lively and Taylor Momsen to the post. Congrats Leighton!
SEE all the photos from the Teen Choice Awards!
READ about the winners at the Teen Choice Awards
Check out preview photos of the third series of Gossip Girl
-
August 10, 2009
3. LOTD 100809 Selena Gomez
Disney princess Selena Gomez was stunning on the Teen Choice Awards red carpet in a lilac one-shouldered frock and silver T-strap shoes, so it seemed only fitting that she scoop the award for Best Female Red Carpet Fashion Icon at the ceremony.
-
August 10, 2009
4. LOTD 100809 Hayden Panettiere
Hayden Panettiere was super-sexy at the Teen Choice Awards in a slinky, ruched dress that was the colour of sugared almonds. It was a big night for the actress, who picked up two solo awards (Best TV Actress Action Adventure and Best Celebrity Activist) and an ensemble one for Heroes (Best Action Adventure Show).
SEE all the photos from the Teen Choice Awards!
READ about the winners at the Teen Choice Awards
-
August 10, 2009
5. LOTD 100809 Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell was flying the flag for her two shows at the Teen Choice Awards; Heroes and Gossip Girl (she is the voice of Gossip Girl). The starlet looked bang on trend in a black sleeveless jumpsuit by Topshop and sleek metallic accessories, including strappy sandals by Jimmy Choo and a Bally clutch.
SEE all the photos from the Teen Choice Awards!
READ about the winners at the Teen Choice Awards
August 10, 20091 of 5
LOTD 100809 Vanessa Hudgens
The Teen Choice Awards saw a host of Hollywood's hottest rising stars hit the red carpet, including InStyle cover girl Vanessa Hudgens. Sporting an adorable navy babydoll dress by John Galliano for Christian Dior with a rope belt and matching classic shoes, Vanessa celebrated the win for High School Musical 3's Best Movie Music/Dance gong. She may not have picked up a solo gong but the starlet's sophisticated but playful style certainly gets our vote.
SEE all the photos from the Teen Choice Awards!
READ about the winners at the Teen Choice Awards
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018