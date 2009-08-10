Everyone's favourite Gossip Girl, Leighton Meester, was working the nautical look at the Teen Choice Awards in a striped corseted dress by Louis Vuitton with towering red patent platform shoes by Brian Atwood. The actress scooped the gong for Best TV Actress in a drama, pipping her co-stars Blake Lively and Taylor Momsen to the post. Congrats Leighton!

