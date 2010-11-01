13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
November 1, 2010
1. LOTD 011110
Can we just say WOW?! Sienna Miller was positively statuesque at the UNESCO charity gala in Germany in a sheer and plunging Stella McCartney gown. The actress and fashion designer chose a diamond choker (De Beers' Arabesque necklace, studded with a whopping 1,126 diamonds totalling 22.58carats) and matching earrings (also De Beers, 22 diamonds totalling 4.92carats), plus a Sixties-style up-do and a berry lipstick to complement the stunning champagne-coloured number. We heart.
-
November 1, 2010
2. LOTD 011110
Cheryl Cole was all smiles in her colour-block number on Sunday's X Factor. We love the super-star’s ruffled asymmetrical bodice, which was perfectly matched-up to her purple pumps. So sweet, it definitely was more treat than trick on Halloween.
-
November 1, 2010
3. LOTD 011110
Eva Mendes ravished the red carpet at the La Dolce Vita screening at the Rome Film Festival in a scarlet gown with a delicately draped knot at the waistline. We love the fact that the actress didn’t outshine the dress with a statement necklace. A few simple bangles and her signature glowing skin were all she needed to complete the look.
-
November 1, 2010
4. LOTD 011110
Dannii Minogue was the image of a femme fatale on Saturday night’s X Factor show in a poppy red ruffled frock by Marchesa and matching Giuseppe Zannotti platform pumps. The lady in red added further drama to the look with a towering beehive.
-
November 1, 2010
5. LOTD 011110
To contrast all the fabulous gowns and cocktail dresses in today’s line-up, we’ve thrown in this photo of Kylie Minogue looking dressed down but totally cool in a fur-trimmed parka, black skinny trousers and platform boots. Cosy and chic is just how we’re liking our daywear right now.
November 1, 20101 of 5
LOTD 011110
Can we just say WOW?! Sienna Miller was positively statuesque at the UNESCO charity gala in Germany in a sheer and plunging Stella McCartney gown. The actress and fashion designer chose a diamond choker (De Beers' Arabesque necklace, studded with a whopping 1,126 diamonds totalling 22.58carats) and matching earrings (also De Beers, 22 diamonds totalling 4.92carats), plus a Sixties-style up-do and a berry lipstick to complement the stunning champagne-coloured number. We heart.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018