Sienna Miller was ultra-glam in her shimmering sea-green Twenty8Twelve dress at the MTV Movie awards. The Swarovski crystal encrusted dress was the perfect stand-out gown for Sienna's red carpet appearance and although it had a high neckline the back dipped daringly low, ensuring a flirtatious look. Teamed with silver clutch and Nicholas Kirkwood heels this one-time boho queen took the red carpet by storm.