13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
June 1, 2009
1. lotd 010609 Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller was ultra-glam in her shimmering sea-green Twenty8Twelve dress at the MTV Movie awards. The Swarovski crystal encrusted dress was the perfect stand-out gown for Sienna's red carpet appearance and although it had a high neckline the back dipped daringly low, ensuring a flirtatious look. Teamed with silver clutch and Nicholas Kirkwood heels this one-time boho queen took the red carpet by storm.
June 1, 2009
2. lotd 010609 Vanessa hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens donned a peach silk maxi-dress by Max Azria at the MTV Movie Awards. The High School Musical star added a glinting gold Icon pendant from Diane von Furstenberg's collection for H Stern. We love the 70s style jewellery; totally DvF and so Vanessa!
June 1, 2009
3. lotd 010609 Hayden Panettiere
Heroes star Hayden Pannetiere went for a flirty minidress for the MTV Movie Awards. She teamed the cute frock with black platform peep-toes, swept up hair and a cheeky smile.
June 1, 2009
4. LOTD 010609 alexa chung
Alexa Chung was urban chic at the Burberry Day party in New York. Cinching her Burberry Prorsum dress with a tan belt and rolling up the sleeves on her coat, she gave her Burberry outfit that unique Alexa styling twist.
June 1, 2009
5. lotd 010609 Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz worked a relaxed weekend look in ripped skinny jeans and a flowing white cardigan. A straw trilby topped off her sunny look.
