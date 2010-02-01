13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
February 1, 2010
1. LOTD 010210 Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift twinkled in a sea-blue vision of sequins at the Grammy Awards. The slinky mermaid-tail dress had an off-the-shoulder neckline showing off a sexy bit of collarbone. Taylor made the most of the neckline with her curly locks held back into an elegant updo.
February 1, 2010
2. LOTD 010210 Rihanna
We love that Rihanna can be a bit of a daredevil when it comes to her red carpet looks and this Viktor & Rolf number was no exception. At a pre Grammys party, Riri donned this asymmetric cocktail dress by the Dutch design duo. The duck egg-blue and peachy tulle give a softer edge to the frock and we love her nude heels and matching pink/blue make-up.
February 1, 2010
3. LOTD 010210 Katy Perry
Katy Perry was super-elegant in this disco-inspired dress by Zac Posen. The nude hue is sophisticated while the outsized sequins and backless style scream party… The perfect red carpet frock for Ms Perry.
February 1, 2010
4. LOTD 010210 Lea Michele
Glee girl Lea Michelle is quickly getting into her style groove this awards season… Heading down the Grammys red carpet in this delightful cocktail dress the actress was on-trend with the one-shouldered style and navy hue… Looks like the little navy dress could be this year's LBD.
February 1, 2010
5. LOTD 010210 Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman was slinky in a black liquid silk halter-necked dress at the Grammy awards. With a ruffle detail, cutaway shoulders and beaded neck and waistline this was a classic choice for Nicole.
