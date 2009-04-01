13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
April 1, 2009
1. Keira Knightley LOTD 01/12/08Keira Knightley arrived hand-in-hand with her Edge of Love co-star, Sienna Miller, at the British Independent Film Awards, but completely stole the show in this darling Balenciaga dress. Leaving her hair loose and with her only accessory a pair of black satin courts, Keira was doll-like in her sheer black frock.
April 1, 2009
2. Anna Friel LOTD 01/12/08Anna Friel was back in the UK for the British Independent Film Awards. The actress's US show Pushing Daisies may have been axed but she's still cracking out some fab fashion on the red carpet. This painted maxidress by Erdem did the trick.
April 1, 2009
3. Diane Kruger LOTD 01/12/08Diane Kruger was demure in a structured white dress and ruby red velvet heels at the film premiere of Pour Elle in Paris.
April 1, 2009
4. Victoria Beckham LOTD 01/12/08Victoria Beckham arrived at Heathrow Airport in this short collarless coat. With an Hermes Birkin firmly by her side, she continued to channel 60s style icons Audrey Hepburn and Jackie O.
April 1, 2009
5. Danni Minogue LOTD 01/12/08
X Factor judge Dannii Minogue was elegant in a black silk number with statement shoulders and Yves Saint Laurent platforms at the Children's Bafta Awards.
