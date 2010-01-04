13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
January 4, 2010
1. lotd 040109 Nicole Richie
Nicole Richie headed to the hedonistic party land of Las Vegas to ring in 2010 wearing a suitably blinging long-sleeved metallic smock which she teemed with Opaques and killer courts. Nicole’s newly dyed tresses looked immaculate teemed with smoky eyes and ultra-glossy lips. Phwoar!
January 4, 2010
2. lotd 040109 Miranda Kerr
We can’t get enough of Miranda Kerr right now and this nautical inspired rig-out complete with fringed satchel, sunnies and cute pup is clearly deepening our girl crush!
January 4, 2010
3. lotd 040109 Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington Whiteley snuggled up to her new beau, Olivier Martinez while enjoying a stroll in Paris. Rosie’s wining winter look consisted of her beloved Louis Vuitton rose stole, comfy but cool biker boots and fur-trimmed coat – cosy!
January 4, 2010
4. lotd 040109 Hayden Panettiere
Hayden Panettiere enjoyed the Miami sunshine wearing a neon pink two-piece topped with a white beaded kaftan and sunnies.
January 4, 2010
5. lotd 040109 kate moss
Kate Moss was beach babe perfect as she topped a black string bikini with a sequinned kaftan while on holiday in Thailand. Kate’s scraped back hair and bare feet combo enhance the bohemian vibe.
