13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
September 2, 2015
1. Diane Kruger Kicks Off Venice Film Festival In Style
Diane Kruger is known for being one of the most stylish women in Hollywood, so we can always count on her to up the fashion stakes, wherever she may be. Arriving at this year's Venice Film Festival in a tan oversized hat, a printed maxi dress and a Chanel holdall on her arm, we can't wait to see what she'll don on the red carpet...
-
September 2, 2015
2. Vanessa Hudgens Embraces The Wide Leg Trouser Trend
-
September 2, 2015
3. Kendall Jenner Goes Boyish In Sharp Tailoring
-
September 2, 2015
4. Elle Fanning Gives Her '70s Flares A Sexy Spin
-
September 2, 2015
5. Amanda Seyfried Does Ladylike Monochrome
September 2, 20151 of 5
Diane Kruger Kicks Off Venice Film Festival In Style
Diane Kruger is known for being one of the most stylish women in Hollywood, so we can always count on her to up the fashion stakes, wherever she may be. Arriving at this year's Venice Film Festival in a tan oversized hat, a printed maxi dress and a Chanel holdall on her arm, we can't wait to see what she'll don on the red carpet...
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018