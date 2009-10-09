13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
October 9, 2009
1. LOTD 091009 Kristin Davis
Sex and the City star Kristin Davis stuck to her winning formula of ladylike, fit-and-flare dress for an appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman. The SATC actress carried an outsized clutch and wore her hair in side-swept curls. A pair of elegant, stiletto heeled courts were the perfect finish to her feminine look.
-
October 9, 2009
2. LOTD 091009 Olga Kurylenko
Olga Kurylenko looked ravishing in her elegant Salvatore Ferragamo frock at the Campari launch in Milan yesterday. She teamed her high-neck tomato-red dress with diamond bracelet and peep-toe heels. Oh, and a Campari cocktail, natch.
-
October 9, 2009
3. LOTD 091009 Mischa Barton
Mischa Barton went for the rock chick vibe as she toughened up her black sequin frock with leather biker jacket and chunky boots... Micro trend alert! bare legs and boots! It's a new autumn look that we've spotted Alexa Chung, Leighton Meester and Gwyneth Paltrow all working.
-
October 9, 2009
4. LOTD 091009 Penelope Cruz
How much are we loving Penelope Cruz's over-the-knee boots? Um, rather a lot, that's how much! The actress wore her suede, high-heeled OTKs over skinny jeans and teamed them with a T-shirt and tux jacket for a chic but casual look.
-
October 9, 2009
5. LOTD 091009 Rachel Weisz
Rachel Weisz went for a chic look in cherry-red strapless dress by Prada at the premiere of her latest film, Agora, in Madrid. The star styled the glamorous dress in a chic but laidback way with loose locks and no jewellery. A pair of inky-black platform shoes finished the look.
