After wowing at the CFDA Fashion Awards red carpet, Miranda Kerr was back on form with her street style as she headed out in New York. The model styled her flirty floral Balmain sundress with a cool denim jacket, and toughened up her look with Isabel Marant Caleen studded cowboy boots, adding a suede Balmain Pierre bag. And replacing her favourite Miu Miu shades with these crystal-edged sunnies from Chanel, Miranda wore her hair in a chic updo to really make her look pop.