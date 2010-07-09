13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
July 9, 2010
1. LOTD 090710 Jessica Alba
After the showing of their Valentino Haute Couture show in Paris, the design house celebrated with a Valentino Garavi Archives Dinner Party - and, boy, did it bring out the big style guns. Jessica Alba was a total knockout in her one-shouldered ruffled floor-sweeping gown and nude clutch, which matched the dress's underlay. Exquisite.
-
July 9, 2010
2. LOTD 090710 Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow was an ethereal beauty in at the Valentino Garavani Archives Dinner Party in Paris. Her blush-pink dress featured an unusual net detail under its feminine ruffle. Stunning.
-
July 9, 2010
3. Cameron Diaz Wearing Victoria Beckham
Another Knight & Day promotional stop, another gorgeous dress for Cameron Diaz. This time? She's in Victoria Beckham Collection autumn 2010. And we love, love, love the soft, fluid lines and colour, the glossy texture, and her perfect hair and make-up to match.
-
July 9, 2010
4. LOTD 090710 Zoe Saldana
Wowser! We were quite literally blown away by the vision that was Zoe Saldana at the Calvin Klein presentation at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week. The actress, recently named as a face of the brand, wore an asymmetrical dove-grey Calvin Klein frock teamed with out-of-this-world Resort 2011 shoes with mint-green heels.
-
July 9, 2010
5. LOTD 090710 Marion Cotillard
Our fave French actress Marion Cotillard oozed floral fancy in a beautiful handkerchief-hemlined dress at the Inception premiere in London.
July 9, 20101 of 5
LOTD 090710 Jessica Alba
After the showing of their Valentino Haute Couture show in Paris, the design house celebrated with a Valentino Garavi Archives Dinner Party - and, boy, did it bring out the big style guns. Jessica Alba was a total knockout in her one-shouldered ruffled floor-sweeping gown and nude clutch, which matched the dress's underlay. Exquisite.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018