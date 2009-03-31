Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep may have walked away with the Best Actress gong at the Critics' Choice Awards, but, in In Style's humble opinion, it was Ange who scooped the best dressed accolade. The actress, who was nominated for her role in the harrowing Changeling, broke away from her usual sleek black and wowed the crowd in an ivory one-sleeved gown by Max Azria, which perfectly complemented Brad Pitt's dapper tux.