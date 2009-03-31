13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
March 31, 2009
1. Angelina Jolie LOTD 09/01/09Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep may have walked away with the Best Actress gong at the Critics' Choice Awards, but, in In Style's humble opinion, it was Ange who scooped the best dressed accolade. The actress, who was nominated for her role in the harrowing Changeling, broke away from her usual sleek black and wowed the crowd in an ivory one-sleeved gown by Max Azria, which perfectly complemented Brad Pitt's dapper tux.
-
March 31, 2009
2. Anne Hathaway LOTD 09/01/09We love it when Anne Hathaway gets adventurous with fashion. Not only did the Best Actress winner go for a short number, but she played with proportions perfectly by cinching the dress, which featured a voluminous white overlay over a fitted black panel, tightly at the waist. She gets props also for keeping her bob sleek and chic with a simple side parting.
-
March 31, 2009
3. Kate Beckinsale LOTD 09/01/09Maroon may not be the obvious choice for a red carpet gown, but Kate Beckinsale works this J Mendel gown to perfection, teaming it with statement chandelier earrings. Kate was up for the Best Actress award alongside Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, who were the twin winners of the category.
-
March 31, 2009
4. Marisa Tomei LOtd 09/01/09Marisa Tomei is back on the scene with a critically-acclaimed film, The Wrestler, and a fabulous new fashion sense. The movie beauty, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress, sported a ruffled frock from Giambattista's autumn/winter line to the Critics' Choice Awards, finished off with classic black accessories: oversized earrings, an oversized clutch bag and chic court shoes.
-
March 31, 2009
5. Molly Sims LOTD 09/01/09Molly worked two of spring's top trends; the onesie and fierce shoes; at the Geoffrey Beene Fashion Scholarship Dinner in New York. We just love how her simple black jumpsuit is the backdrop for those fabulous, studded Balmain sandals.
March 31, 20091 of 5
Angelina Jolie LOTD 09/01/09
Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep may have walked away with the Best Actress gong at the Critics' Choice Awards, but, in In Style's humble opinion, it was Ange who scooped the best dressed accolade. The actress, who was nominated for her role in the harrowing Changeling, broke away from her usual sleek black and wowed the crowd in an ivory one-sleeved gown by Max Azria, which perfectly complemented Brad Pitt's dapper tux.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018