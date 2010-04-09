Rachel Bilson is a fashion delight when she ditches the denims and gets dolled up. At the premiere of her latest film, Waiting For Forever, the petite starlet donned this ultra-sexy oyster-coloured dress by Preen with a subtle cut-out below the bust. She teamed the dress with nude heels, matching clutch bag and lashings of black eyeliner. We like.

