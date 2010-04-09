13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
April 9, 2010
1. LOTD 090410 Rachel Bilson
Rachel Bilson is a fashion delight when she ditches the denims and gets dolled up. At the premiere of her latest film, Waiting For Forever, the petite starlet donned this ultra-sexy oyster-coloured dress by Preen with a subtle cut-out below the bust. She teamed the dress with nude heels, matching clutch bag and lashings of black eyeliner. We like.
April 9, 2010
2. LOTD 090410 Demi Moore
Demi Moore was all about embracing the springtime at the Premiere of her latest film, The Joneses. Wearing this fuchsia-hued puff-sleeved dress with an outsized paisley print, the actress was pretty as could be. She teamed her frock with silver heels and clutch bag.
April 9, 2010
3. LOTD 090410 Rihanna
Rihanna sure does know how to experiment with her fashion, and this fan-tab-ulous outfit would give even fashion maverick Carrie Bradshaw a run for her money. Out for lunch in Beverley Hills, Riri wore a pair of brightly hued ruffle shorts with white ruffle-sleeved top, leopard print shoes le tout topped with a straw trilby.
April 9, 2010
4. LOTD 090410 Gisele
Gisele Bundchen showed off those killer curves in an orchid-hued Herve Leger bandage dress. The supermodel was at the launch of her new Ipanema shoe collection launch in Paris.
April 9, 2010
5. LOTD 090410 Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth worked a cute off-duty look in her little black dress with denim biker jacket and criss-cross tan sandals. LOVE that putty-coloured bag… Yum!
LOTD 090410 Rachel Bilson
