13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
October 8, 2010
1. LOTD 081010
Sarah Jessica Parker attended the ballet Fall Gala in New York showing off her dancer's body in a stunning Halston sequin dress. The simple cut made way for her carefully chosen mix n' match jewellery, and she finished the look with an oh-so on-trend slicked-back blowdry.
-
October 8, 2010
2. LOTD 081010
If there's anyone who can carry of a mini dress to perfection it's Heidi Klum. She looked flawless sin her printed monochrome number at the New Balance launch, and added a fun colour pop with her platform cobalt-blue heels.
-
October 8, 2010
3. LOTD 081010
Stepping out at the British Film Festival in France, Sienna Miller teamed pieces from her own collection Twenty8Twelve for a formal but flirty look. Her blush coloured skirt was a cool alternative to classic leopard print.
-
October 8, 2010
4. LOTD 081010
Eva Mendes never fails to get it spot on for a red (or in this case pink) carpet appearance, and she was a vision at the Philharmonic Gala in LA last night in this embellished nude chiffon gown. gold accessories added a touch of retro glamour.
-
October 8, 2010
5. LOTD 081010
Fashion week may be over, but the events aren't letting up for Olivia Palermo who celebrated her status as the new face of Mango by hitting the brand's fashion night in Munich in one of their latest designs. She mixed the floaty colour-block frock with a metallic Valentino bag and Jimmy Choo heels to up the glam factor.
October 8, 20101 of 5
LOTD 081010
