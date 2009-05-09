13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
May 9, 2009
1. Jessica Stroup LOTD 08/05/09
The "90210" star was cute as could be in a white sheer and paillette shift from Philosophy by Alberta Ferretti at an LA lunch honouring the designer. Jessica accessorised the outfit with a slouchy black ribbon and chic little ankle boots.
May 9, 2009
2. Kylie Minogue LOTD 08/05/09
The pint-size pop star looked ravishing at the DKMS 3rd Annual Gala, held at New York's swanky Cipriani restaurant, in a sexy black jersey dress with a cut-out just above her midriff.
May 9, 2009
3. Rachel Weisz LOTD 08/05/09
Rachel Weisz was blooming gorgeous at the New York premiere of The Brothers Bloom in a printed frock with centre ruching. We love how her hair was left loose and wild, adding edge to the tea dress.
May 9, 2009
4. Victoria Beckham LOTD 08/05/09
Victoria Beckham looked like a modern-day Holly Golightly in the streets of New York in a polka-dot trench accessories with black leather courts and one of her many Birkin bags.
May 9, 2009
5. Kate Moss LOTD 08/05/09
Kate Moss knows full well that just because it's May you can't afford to put away your winter cosies when you live in London. The supermodel teamed basic grey skinnies and a shaggy yet jacket on a night on the town with her ex Bobby Gillespie.
