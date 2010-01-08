13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
January 8, 2010
1. LOTD 080110 Blake Lively
The temperature's dropped but Blake Lively's style just keeps getting hotter. Filming on the set of Gossip Girl in Manhattan, Blake bundled up against the cold in a midnight blue belted coat teamed with leather-look leggings and Sigerson Morrison's over-the-knee boots.
-
January 8, 2010
2. LOTD 080110 Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie stepped out for dinner with Brad Pitt in Manhattan keeping it chic in the cold in a navy knitted dress. She teamed her cosy frock with flat black boots and a black clutch bag.
-
January 8, 2010
3. LOTD 080110 Daisy Lowe
Daisy Lowe went for nautical chic in Louis Vuitton's cute striped dress with waist tie. And those shoes! Oh the shoes. The delightful footwear featured white roses going from toe to ankle. Scarlet lipstick and nails finish this picture-perfect look.
-
January 8, 2010
4. LOTD 080110 Dita Von Teese
Dita Von Teese attended at a book signing for her latest tome, Striptease in signature vintage style. Wearing a black dress with capelet shoulders, elbow-length gloves, dramatic headwear and a sheer shawl, the burlesque beauty was top-to-toe glamour.
-
January 8, 2010
5. LOTD 080110 Kelly Brook
Kelly Brook kept it cosy as she headed for dinner with boyfriend Danny Cipriani in London. Wearing an outsized knitted cardigan Kelly tied her look together with grey peep-toe shoes, wine-hued scarf and chic black bag.
