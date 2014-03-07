13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
March 7, 2014
1. Fearne Cotton In A Spring Coat
Fearne Cotton stood out in London in a chic pink A-line coat with pretty bow-detail shoes.
March 7, 2014
2. Helena Christensen In Dressed-Down Separates
Helena Christensen dressed down in a bold red blazer with boyfriend-fit jeans at a gallery opening in New York.
March 7, 2014
3. Jasmine Guinness In Black And Red
Jasmine Guinness put together a classic and stylish red and black outfit for an evening in London.
March 7, 2014
4. Yasmin Sewell In Geometric Prints
Yasmin Sewell opted for an oversized sweater with a fun geometric print skirt and heels in Paris.
March 7, 2014
5. Jessica Alba In Block Colour
Jessica Alba stepped out in her fabulous block colour grey, black and pink coat in LA.
