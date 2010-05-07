13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
May 7, 2010
1. lotd 070510 Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo went for a romantic look in this dreamy tiered one-shouldered chiffon dress by Rebecca Taylor. She added heels and a statement purple feathered bag by Valentino for that Palermo touch.
-
May 7, 2010
2. LOTD 070510 Helena Christensen
Helena Christensen was summer ready in a nautical stripe dress with puff sleeves at a Macy's launch in New York. The bright white frock set off Helena's golden glow and she teamed the striped mini with mussed up locks and ballet pumps.
-
May 7, 2010
3. LOtD 070510 Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift went for the pretty factor in this thigh-skimming fit-and-flare bustier dress in shades of candy pink. She clashed her frock with green sandals and added a floral print bag to underline her girly look.
-
May 7, 2010
4. LOTD 070510 Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson was all about the drama in her one-shouldered print maxidress at a charity gala in New York. The singer picked out the yellow from the print to coordinate her clutch bag and piled on the jewellery for a glam evening look.
-
May 7, 2010
5. LOTD 070510 Kate Moss
Kate Moss stepped out of London's swish Berkeley Hotel yesterday in a cute outfit of short shorts and black jacket teamed with her own design Longchamp bag and a long silver pendant. Classic Kate,
May 7, 20101 of 5
