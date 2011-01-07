2010 was the year we wanted everything in Drew Barrymore's wardrobe, but now it seems 2011 is shaping up to be even better! Barely out of the style spotlight, the actress has stormed into the new year working a fashion-forward zingy orange gown from Jil Sander's lust-some SS11 collection. And sticking to the rules of colour, Drew let the dress do all the work, with a simple black Hunting Season clutch and loose, fuss-free, dip-dyed locks completing the look.