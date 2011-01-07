13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
January 7, 2011
2010 was the year we wanted everything in Drew Barrymore's wardrobe, but now it seems 2011 is shaping up to be even better! Barely out of the style spotlight, the actress has stormed into the new year working a fashion-forward zingy orange gown from Jil Sander's lust-some SS11 collection. And sticking to the rules of colour, Drew let the dress do all the work, with a simple black Hunting Season clutch and loose, fuss-free, dip-dyed locks completing the look.
January 7, 2011
Gossip Girl Leighton Meester warmed up for her stunning appearance at the People's Choice Awards by first hitting the Tonight Show with Jay Leno. The gorgeous actress wore a simple but chic Versace Resort 2011 sleeveless dress with cute patterned pocket as she promoted her new movie Country Strong.
January 7, 2011
There's no stopping Taylor Swift these days when it comes to stunning style! The gorgeous singer posed for pics at the CoverGirl 50th Anniversary celebrations in a show-stopping sequinned black sweetheart Mark & James dress teamed with strappy D&G heels. She added some extra sparkle with Neil Lane jewels and a slick of red lippy for a final flourish. We love it!
January 7, 2011
Black Swan star Mila Kunis showed off her style prowess at the People's Choice Awards in a gorgeous olive-hued strapless ruffled dress by J.Mendel. Keeping her look pared-down but very pretty, the actress showed off her silky, luscious locks wearing them in a smooth side-parting.
January 7, 2011
Presenter Cat Deeley mingled with Hollywood's finest at the CoverGirl Anniversary party in LA wearing a stunning black sequinned vintage style gown. She wore her trademark long locks in soft, centre-parted waves.
