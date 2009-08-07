13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
August 7, 2009
1. LOTD 070809 Sienna Miller
WOW. Sienna Miller blew us away in this golden gown at the LA premiere of GI Joe: The Rise of Cobra. But it wasn't just the ethereal dress we were in love with - just check out her gorgeously glossy vintage -style hair and ultra-glamorous red lips. There's no doubt in our minds that Sienna is back on the fashion radar and she's here to stay.
Check out more vintage hairstyles here
-
August 7, 2009
2. LOTD 070809 Sienna Miller (trousers)
Earlier in the day at a GI Joe photocall, Sienna Miller played it cool and casual in a pair of blush-coloured harem pants teamed with a slouchy vest and amazing snakeskin sandals. There's just one thing we'd like to know - who's her amazing new stylist?
-
August 7, 2009
3. LOTD 070809 Nicole Richie
Nicole Richie showed off her blooming figure in a sexy frock of her own design for maternity range A Pea in the Pod. The mum-to-be, who is due in the autumn, teamed the dress with strappy sandals but softened the look with a flowing chiffon cover-up.
-
August 7, 2009
4. LOTD 070809 Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham was posh as could be at LAX airport in a Sixties-style A-line mini shift dress and her usual round-up of luxury accessories: drool-worthy tote, gold Rolex, oversized sunglasses and skyscraper heels.
See all of Victoria Beckham's top fashion looks here
-
August 7, 2009
5. LOTD 070809 Molly Sims
Molly Sims proved it is possible to look super-hot in a pair of ripped jeans and oversized men's shirt at the launch of Gap's 1969 Jean Shop in LA.
August 7, 2009
