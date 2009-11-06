13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
November 6, 2009
1. LOTD 061109 Frieda Pinto
Fun, fashionable, and utterly fantastic – Frieda Pinto simply wowed in this ruffled black number at the BAFTA LA Britannia Awards.
-
November 6, 2009
2. LOTD 061109 Emily Blunt
Sunshine Cleaning star Emily Blunt looked original and beautiful in her patterned, ruched one-shoulder dress at the 18th Annual BAFTA LA Britannia Awards in LA. We adore the mixing of the deep maroon with the vivid scarlet. Gorgeous.
-
November 6, 2009
3. LOTD 061109 Jameela Jamil
Our new style crush Jameela Jamil was hot as ever at a Mulberry bash in London, where she funked up a one-shouldered black mini with fab navy heels.
-
November 6, 2009
4. LOTD 061109 Claire Danes
Claire Danes opted for an on-trend monochrome peekaboo number at the BAFTA LA Britannia Awards. The Stardust actress is always effortlessly elegant.
-
November 6, 2009
5. LOTD 061109 Eva Longoria Parker
Wowser! Eva Longoria pulled out all the style stops in this show-stopping gold and silver fringed number with a pretty keyhole bustline. The Desperate Housewife stole the show at the 10th Annual Latin Grammys at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.
November 6, 20091 of 5
LOTD 061109 Frieda Pinto
Fun, fashionable, and utterly fantastic – Frieda Pinto simply wowed in this ruffled black number at the BAFTA LA Britannia Awards.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018