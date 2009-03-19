13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
March 19, 2009
1. Charlize Theron LOTD 06/03/09Charlize cut a fine figure at the Burning Plain photocall in Madrid in a classic black blazer, cigarette pants and peep-toe booties.
2. Mischa Barton LOTD 06/03/09Mischa worked the season's hot fringing trend at the P&G Awards in London in a blush Flapper-style Alberta Ferretti frock teamed with spectator peep-toe booties and a Sergio Rossi clutch.
3. Blake Lively LOTD 06/03/09Blake mixed Upper East Side sleek with downtown cool at the DKNY Men's fragrance launch in NYC in a printed shirt, black miniskirt and leather sash belt. A suede clutch and matching booties completed the hip look.
4. Sienna Miller LOTD 06/03/09Sienna kept it simple on the Jay Leno Show in a puff-sleeved LBD and classic courts.
5. Fergie LOTD 06/03/09Fergie knows the secret to sexing up a simple satin dress — team it with fierce, strappy red heels! The newlywed was at the launch party of her new Viva Glam lippy for MAC.
