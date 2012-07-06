Kate Middleton wows in Emilia Wickstead in Scotland, while Kate Bosworth, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes and Gillian Anderson join her in our top celebrity fashion
Friday 6 July, 2012
Look Of The Day
Look of the Day
-
July 6, 2012
1. Kate Middleton in Emilia Wickstead at The Order of the Thistle ceremony
Despite the weather Kate Middleton was a little ray of style sunshine in her primrose yellow dress coat by Emilia Wickstead as she attended the Knight of the Thistle ceremony in Scotland. And in true Kate style, she added a neat bow-adorned hat by Whiteley along with chocolate brown suede pumps. She gave a nod to her role as Countess of Strathearn with her tartan scarf.
-
July 6, 2012
2. Diane Kruger in 3.1 Phillip Lim dress in Paris
Diane Kruger gave tailoring her own unique twist as she hit the Berluti Menswear show for Paris Fashion Week in a lilac 3.1 Phillip Lim tuxedo dress from the Spring 2012 collection. Keeping the look artfully minimal, Diane added those white Givenchy sandals she's been coveting of late. Top style marks!
-
July 6, 2012
3. Kate Bosworth in Hugo Boss dress at Berlin Fashion Week
A more pared-down look than we're used to seeing on fashion-forward Kate Bosworth, the actress showed she can work a simple but oh-so chic LBD to perfection, modelling this neat Hugo Boss shift for the show at Berlin Fashion Week. With her loose blonde locks and pretty coral lip, Kate kept accessories low-key opting for black heels and a neat clutch.
-
July 6, 2012
4. Katie Holmes in polka dot top out in New York
Enjoying a girly day out, Katie Holmes had her off-duty look nailed as she worked a cute navy and pink polka dot halter top with indigo skinny jeans. We love her tousled bun too!
-
July 6, 2012
5. Gillian Anderson in a vintage scarlet dress in London
Wowing in a scarlet satin gown for a party in London Gillian Anderson sizzled in her gorgeous vintage-esque strapless ballgown. The actress kept the look simple with silver strappy sandals and a black clutch. We love!
