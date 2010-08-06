13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
August 6, 2010
1. LOTD 060810
We've been pleased to see Cheryl back in heels this week, especially when they're teamed with such a cute preppy-cool combo of check shirt and stripe shorts. Her Miu Miu arm-candy was the perfect finishing touch.
-
August 6, 2010
2. LOTD 060810
Eva Mendes has been a one woman fashion show this week, showcasing a parade of vintage-style dresses. She combined this taffeta Oscar de la Renta number with Brian Atwood nude heels for a ladylike daytime look.
-
August 6, 2010
3. LOTD 060810
We loved Selma Blair's take on red carpet dressing at the Middle Men premiere in LA. She mastered the A/W trend for minimalist chic in her all black look.
-
August 6, 2010
4. LOTD 060810
Jessica Alba combined cool down-time staples for an effortless look as she wandered LA.
-
August 6, 2010
5. LOTD 060810
Heidi Klum nailed holiday chic while out and about in Portofino, Italy in this airy tiered maxidress. She finished the look with a simple topknot and pretty embellished flats.
August 6, 20101 of 5
LOTD 060810
