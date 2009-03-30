13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
March 30, 2009
1. Isla Fisher LOTD 06/02/09Isla Fisher worked a little white dress to perfection on the David Letterman Show in NYC. The In Style cover girl, who is promoting her latest film, Confessions of a Shopaholic, accessorised the cap-sleeved number with a silver statement necklace by Lara Bohinc and matching metallic shoes.
March 30, 2009
2. Claire Danes LOTD 06/02/09Fringing is very in this season and clever Claire gets on board early with this Aztec-style green shift with Twenties-style tassels. The actress attended the New York premiere of chick flick Confessions of a Shopaholic.
March 30, 2009
3. Helena Christensen LOTD 06/02/09Helena should cheer up — with her lavender satin dress and velvet tuxedo jacket, she's nailed the perfect winter party outfit. Extra points for the glossy hair and red lippy. All that's missing is a smile!
March 30, 2009
4. Jennifer Connelly LOTD 06/02/09Jennifer Connelly proves she's just as cool in a Balmain sequinned dress as in a T-shirt, jeans and a leather jacket. The He's Just Not That Into You star took a stroll in NYC with her British hubby Paul Bettany.
March 30, 2009
5. Lady GaGa LOTD 06/02/09We were ga ga over GaGa's sculpted fit-and-flair frock and chic hair piece while out on the town. This number may be fashion-forward, but it's certainly one of her chicest, most wearable concoctions.
