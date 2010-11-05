Olivia Palermo was picture perfect as she hit the Annual ACE Awards in New York this week. Working a divine graphic-print silk dress with tulle feather skirt from the Fall 2010 Giambattista Valli collection, Olivia was suitably accessorised to the max with a chunky jewelled necklace and cuff along with a Judith Leiber box clutch. And not sparing on the colour combo, the fashionista went for blue Cesare Paciotti peep-toe heels with a yellow trim. Perfect as ever Olivia!