13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
November 5, 2010
1. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo was picture perfect as she hit the Annual ACE Awards in New York this week. Working a divine graphic-print silk dress with tulle feather skirt from the Fall 2010 Giambattista Valli collection, Olivia was suitably accessorised to the max with a chunky jewelled necklace and cuff along with a Judith Leiber box clutch. And not sparing on the colour combo, the fashionista went for blue Cesare Paciotti peep-toe heels with a yellow trim. Perfect as ever Olivia!
-
November 5, 2010
2. Anne Hathaway
Wowing in white, Anne Hathaway looked super svelte and utterly fabulous in an Antonio Berardi lace panelled dress teamed with Sergio Rossi nude patent slingback heels by Sergio Rossi as she hit the premiere of her new movie Love and Other Drugs in LA. She chanelled a minimalist look by keeping accessories low-key with some pretty Neil Lane jewellery, and let her delicious mocha hued locks fall in soft waves over the dress.
-
November 5, 2010
3. Carey Mulligan
Carey Mulligan rarely puts a foot wrong when it comes to red carpet dressing and treated us to yet another dress delight last night at the BAFTA Britannia Awards in LA. Working a full-skirted Preen Spring 2011 dress with white beaded bodice and belted waist, Carey added a pop of colour with some blue suede shoes. A sleek 'do, smoky eyes and nude lips gave her a gorgeous polished edge.
-
November 5, 2010
4. Marion Cotillard
Marion Cotillard upped her usual style ante in a shimmery silver textured caped shouldered Elie Saab minidress with Jimmy Choo Neptune sandals at the BAFTA Britannia Awards in LA. Sticking to a modern, edgy look the actress didn't hold back with her hair opting for a wow-worthy quiffed up-do, made ultra glam with a slick of red lippy as a finishing touch. We love it!
-
November 5, 2010
5. Kylie Minogue
Kylie Minogue hit a London party in a delicate draped champagne hued silk dress with black lace mini panel. The singer matched her porcelain skin to the tones of the dress, opting for soft honey blush and a smouldering smoky black lined eye. Her trademark blonde waves were loose and bouncy.
